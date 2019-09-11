Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund ( JHY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25.71% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.9, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHY was $9.9, representing a -4.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.34 and a 4.21% increase over the 52 week low of $9.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.