Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Global High Income Fund ( JGH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.102 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JGH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JGH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.39, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JGH was $15.39, representing a -2.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.86 and a 16.5% increase over the 52 week low of $13.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JGH Dividend History page.