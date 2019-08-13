Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NKG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.037 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NKG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NKG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.65, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKG was $12.65, representing a 0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.60 and a 18.89% increase over the 52 week low of $10.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.