Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund ( JRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.62, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRO was $9.62, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.40 and a 10.7% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

