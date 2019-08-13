Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund (JRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportuntiy Fund ( JRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.063 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.55, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRO was $9.55, representing a -8.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.40 and a 9.9% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.