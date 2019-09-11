Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund ( JFR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that JFR the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.66, the dividend yield is 7.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $9.66, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.47 and a 9.15% increase over the 52 week low of $8.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.