Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund ( JFR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.72, the dividend yield is 7.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JFR was $9.72, representing a -7.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.47 and a 9.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.85.

