Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund ( NEV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that NEV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.65, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $14.65, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 16.73% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( MCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.17% over the last 100 days.