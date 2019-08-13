Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund ( NEV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NEV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEV was $14.91, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 18.8% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.