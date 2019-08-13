Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund ( JEMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JEMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JEMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.98, the dividend yield is 5.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEMD was $8.98, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.34 and a 22.85% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

