Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund ( DIAX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.295 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DIAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DIAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.3, the dividend yield is 6.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIAX was $18.3, representing a -9.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.16 and a 24.32% increase over the 52 week low of $14.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.