Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund ( JDD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.03, the dividend yield is 7.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JDD was $11.03, representing a -2.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.30 and a 29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

