Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund ( JQC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JQC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that JQC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.61, the dividend yield is 16.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JQC was $7.61, representing a -6.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.10 and a 9.03% increase over the 52 week low of $6.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JQC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JQC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JQC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 1.99% over the last 100 days.