Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund ( JCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.83, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCO was $9.83, representing a -1.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 19.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,