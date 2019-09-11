Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund ( JCE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JCE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 6.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCE was $14.3, representing a -9.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.79 and a 28.94% increase over the 52 week low of $11.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.