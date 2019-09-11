Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.14% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.92, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAC was $14.92, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.49 and a 21.8% increase over the 52 week low of $12.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.