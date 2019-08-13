Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.05, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAC was $15.05, representing a -0.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 22.86% increase over the 52 week low of $12.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.