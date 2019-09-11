Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 ( NCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.51% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.85, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $16.85, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 13.93% increase over the 52 week low of $14.79.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

