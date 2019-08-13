Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 ( NCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.41, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $16.41, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.64 and a 10.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.79.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NCB as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF ( FLSA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSA with an decrease of -2.31% over the last 100 days.