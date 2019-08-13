Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NKX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NKX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NKX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKX was $15.53, representing a 0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.51 and a 25.75% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.