Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund ( NUW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.07% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.14, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUW was $17.14, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 19.86% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUW Dividend History page.