Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund ( NUW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NUW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.66, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUW was $17.66, representing a -6.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 23.47% increase over the 52 week low of $14.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.