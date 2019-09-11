Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund ( NUV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that NUV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUV was $10.53, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.64 and a 15.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF ( XMPT )

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( MCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.17% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NUV at 4.6%.