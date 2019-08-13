Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund ( NVG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that NVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.58, the dividend yield is 4.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVG was $16.58, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 24.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF ( XMPT )

WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund ( DLS )

WisdomTree Trust ( DDLS )

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( MCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 9.39% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NVG at 8.14%.