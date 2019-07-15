NUVA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.70, changing hands as high as $57.88 per share. Nuvasive Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NUVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.51 per share, with $72.41 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.65.
