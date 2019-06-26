Quantcast

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.11, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NTR was $54.11, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.99 and a 23.09% increase over the 52 week low of $43.96.

NTR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ) and Mosaic Company ( MOS ). NTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.83. Zacks Investment Research reports NTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.76%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NTR as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )
  • VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF ( HAP )
  • First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( FTAG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOO with an increase of 6.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NTR at 6.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




