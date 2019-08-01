NuStar Energy's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.76% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NS.PRC was trading at a 0.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.18% in the "Energy" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for NS.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units :
In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP's 9.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: NS.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NS) are down about 1.4%.
