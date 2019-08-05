Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Nustar Energy L.P. ( NS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.31, the dividend yield is 8.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NS was $28.31, representing a -4.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.53 and a 42.91% increase over the 52 week low of $19.81.

NS is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). NS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.56. Zacks Investment Research reports NS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 128.36%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLI with an decrease of -5.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NS at 4.34%.