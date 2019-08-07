NuStar Energy LP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as low as $25.96 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.81 per share, with $29.53 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.27.
