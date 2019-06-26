Nucor Corporation (NUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Nucor Corporation ( NUE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.29, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUE was $54.29, representing a -21.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.84 and a 15.19% increase over the 52 week low of $47.13.

NUE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and ArcelorMittal ( MT ). NUE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NUE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -31.76%, compared to an industry average of -25.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NUE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NUE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF ( SLX )

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF ( JHMA )

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXZ )

ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL )

iShares, Inc. ( PICK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 4.22% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of NUE at 4.72%.