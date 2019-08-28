Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. ( NUS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NUS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.75, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NUS was $39.75, representing a -53.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.75 and a 13.47% increase over the 52 week low of $35.03.

NUS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ). NUS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NUS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.44%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.