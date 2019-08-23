NTUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Natus Medical Inc. (Symbol: NTUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.78, changing hands as low as $28.71 per share. Natus Medical Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTUS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $37.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.83.
