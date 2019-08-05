NTRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.61, changing hands as low as $89.09 per share. Northern Trust Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTRS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.96 per share, with $112.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $89.26.
