NTES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $244.03, changing hands as low as $243.47 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $184.60 per share, with $289.685 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $243.78.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »