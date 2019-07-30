NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that NRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.49, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRG was $34.49, representing a -21% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.66 and a 12.27% increase over the 52 week low of $30.72.

NRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). NRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports NRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 61.13%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.