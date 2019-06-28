NovoCure (NVCR) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.1%

NovoCure Limited NVCR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 7.4% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
NovoCure currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP
is 0.00%.
NovoCure Limited Price
NovoCure Limited price | NovoCure Limited Quote
Investors interested in the Medical Services industry may consider HealthEquity, Inc. HQY , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Is NVCR going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research