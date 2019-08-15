Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.318 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.91% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVO was $50.33, representing a -4.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.83 and a 22.07% increase over the 52 week low of $41.23.

NVO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). NVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports NVO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.04%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPH with an decrease of -8.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NVO at 4.98%.