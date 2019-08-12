Quantcast

Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Aleris deal

By Reuters

Reuters


BRUSSELS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminium producer Novelis has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its $2.6 billion bid for aluminium producer Aleris , a filing on the European Commission site showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India'sHindalco Industries could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions, sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BRUSSELS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminium producer Novelis has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its $2.6 billion bid for aluminium producer Aleris , a filing on the European Commission site showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India'sHindalco Industries could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions, sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar