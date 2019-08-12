Novelis offers concessions to address EU concerns about Aleris deal

Reuters





BRUSSELS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminium producer Novelis has offered concessions in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns over its $2.6 billion bid for aluminium producer Aleris , a filing on the European Commission site showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer did not provide details in line with its policy. Novelis, part of India'sHindalco Industries could see the deal blocked if it does not offer concessions, sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

