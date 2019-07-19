Novartis's older MS drug Gilenya wins Chinese approval

Reuters





ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Novartis's Gilenya multiple sclerosis drug has won approval in China, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, as the company expands further into the world's most-populous country's growing healthcare sector.

Nearly a decade after its U.S. approval, Gilenya remains Novartis's No. 2 revenue generator at $825 million in the second quarter. The Basel-based company is defending patents on Gilenya in the United States to block generic rivals, while eyeing countries including China to expand the medicine's international sales.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





ZURICH, July 19 (Reuters) - Novartis's Gilenya multiple sclerosis drug has won approval in China, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday, as the company expands further into the world's most-populous country's growing healthcare sector.

Nearly a decade after its U.S. approval, Gilenya remains Novartis's No. 2 revenue generator at $825 million in the second quarter. The Basel-based company is defending patents on Gilenya in the United States to block generic rivals, while eyeing countries including China to expand the medicine's international sales.