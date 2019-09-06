Novartis wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful

Reuters





ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Novartis has secured the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Breaththrough Therapy Designation for its investigational medicine capmatinib, which it aims to file for approval later this year against a mutated form of lung cancer.

Novartis is aiming to win approval for oral capmatinib as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic MET exon14 skipping-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a form of the disease for which there are no targeted therapies now, the Basel-based company said on Friday.

