Quantcast

Novartis says did not export dual-use chemicals to Syria

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - Novartis did not export dual-use chemicals to a Syrian partner, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday, amid scrutiny of shipments by German chemicals distributor Brenntag via a Swiss subsidiary in 2014.

Reports in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung and other newspapers said Brenntag, the world's largest chemicals distributor, sold chemical raw materials to a Syrian pharmaceutical company called Mediterranean Pharmaceutical Industries (MPI). Novartis has a contract manufacturing and distribution deal with MPI for some products.

"It was the responsibility of MPI to obtain the necessary adjuvants required for production itself directly from a third party supplier," Novartis said in a statement. "Novartis exported neither isopropanol nor diethylamine to Syria at that time nor does it do so currently."





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar