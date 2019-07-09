Quantcast

Novartis launches Adamis allergy shots in U.S. pharmacies amid EpiPen shortage

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - A unit of Novartis AG said on Tuesday it would make partner Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp's emergency allergy shots immediately available in local pharmacies across the United States, amid a shortage of Mylan NV's rival product, EpiPen.

The Sandoz unit of Novartis launched Symjepi for use in hospitals in January and had said it would make the treatment available in pharmacies in a phased manner.

Mylan dominates the market for emergency allergy shots with EpiPen, an auto-injector that delivers a dose of epinephrine in the event of severe allergic reactions to a number of triggers, including bee stings or peanuts.

Adamis, which received U.S. approval for its emergency epinephrine syringes in 2017, distributes Symjepi in the United States exclusively through Sandoz.

In a statement, Sandoz said it was making both the adult and pediatric doses of Symjepi immediately available in local pharmacies across the nation.





