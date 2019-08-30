Quantcast

Novartis begins hunt for piece of Roche's growing MS empire

By Reuters

ZURICH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Novartis on Friday announced positive study results for its prospective multiple sclerosis drug ofatumumab that the Swiss drugmaker hopes will pose a stiff challenge to Roche's medicine Ocrevus in a highly competitive market.

Novartis said ofatumumab, already approved as Arzerra to treat leukaemia, demonstrated superiority versus Sanofi's Aubagio in two head-to-head late-stage MS studies. But Novartis's true target with ofatumumab is Ocrevus, the $2.4 billion-per-year blockbuster that Roche has branded its most successful drug launch ever.

