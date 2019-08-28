Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZUO, PG, NLSN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO), where a total of 5,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 35,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 12,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 13,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 6,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,600 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZUO options , PG options , or NLSN options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ZUO , PG , NLSN


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar