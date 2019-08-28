Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZUO, PG, NLSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO), where a total of 5,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,600 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 35,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 12,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 13,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020
, with 6,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,600 underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
