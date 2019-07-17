Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, HP, RL

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 9,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 920,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) saw options trading volume of 6,227 contracts, representing approximately 622,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 4,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

