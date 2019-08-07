Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UPWK, GH, QUOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 4,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.2% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 632,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 4,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quotient Technology Inc (Symbol: QUOT) options are showing a volume of 3,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of QUOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 504,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of QUOT. Below is a chart showing QUOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
