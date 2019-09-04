Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 22,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 27,333 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) saw options trading volume of 3,986 contracts, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020
, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
