Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TSLA, GOOGL, UVE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 83,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 5,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,900 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 16,806 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 117.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) options are showing a volume of 2,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

