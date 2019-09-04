Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, GOSS, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 5,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) saw options trading volume of 1,290 contracts, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 62,853 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 10,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
