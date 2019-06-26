Quantcast

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: T, NOW, PYX

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 120,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 25,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,813 contracts, representing approximately 681,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pyxus International Inc (Symbol: PYX) saw options trading volume of 2,667 contracts, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of PYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 575,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of PYX. Below is a chart showing PYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

